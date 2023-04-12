Free, interactive event on future of construction put on by Maple Ridge company

Future of Work is for those 16-21 years, taking place Saturday, April 22

Journeyman welder Mark Anglin, 23, welds a pipe at Pitt Meadows Plumbing. Fifty five per cent of the company’s labour force is under the age of 35. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

To celebrate Earth Day, a Maple Ridge plumbing company is holding a free, interactive event for students, parents, and educators about the construction industry.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems, a mechanical contracting business based out of Maple Ridge, is inviting anyone aged 16-21 years, in addition to their parents and any educators who would like to attend the hands-on event called Future of Work. The event is geared towards the next generation of construction workers who would like information about the future of the industry, be it in skilled trades or engineering.

The company notes that the future of construction is changing at a rapid pace due to technological advancements and innovative solutions in manufacturing, AI, robotics and automation – which are all helping to solve the many challenges facing the industry.

World renowned keynote speaker Amy Marks, also known as the Queen of Prefab, head of industrialized construction strategy and evangelism with the software corporation Autodesk will be joining the event. Autodesk is an American company that creates software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

Marks will be talking about what the next 25 years in construction look like, she will be highlighting innovative solutions, and outlining the endless opportunities available to people seeking a career in the trades, engineering, manufacturing and construction.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing is putting the event on with their partner Viega.

There will be door prizes and food trucks with free lunch voucher provided to all attendees.

Future of Work will be taking place from 9-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 20142 113B Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The venue will have minimal accessibility challenges, with limited on-site parking, but street parking available. Carpooling and transit are being encouraged.

Tickets must be reserved for the event at eventbrite.ca.