Journeyman welder Mark Anglin, 23, welds a pipe at Pitt Meadows Plumbing. Fifty five per cent of the company’s labour force is under the age of 35. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Journeyman welder Mark Anglin, 23, welds a pipe at Pitt Meadows Plumbing. Fifty five per cent of the company’s labour force is under the age of 35. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Free, interactive event on future of construction put on by Maple Ridge company

Future of Work is for those 16-21 years, taking place Saturday, April 22

To celebrate Earth Day, a Maple Ridge plumbing company is holding a free, interactive event for students, parents, and educators about the construction industry.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems, a mechanical contracting business based out of Maple Ridge, is inviting anyone aged 16-21 years, in addition to their parents and any educators who would like to attend the hands-on event called Future of Work. The event is geared towards the next generation of construction workers who would like information about the future of the industry, be it in skilled trades or engineering.

The company notes that the future of construction is changing at a rapid pace due to technological advancements and innovative solutions in manufacturing, AI, robotics and automation – which are all helping to solve the many challenges facing the industry.

World renowned keynote speaker Amy Marks, also known as the Queen of Prefab, head of industrialized construction strategy and evangelism with the software corporation Autodesk will be joining the event. Autodesk is an American company that creates software products and services for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical wins Maple Ridge Innovation Challenge

Marks will be talking about what the next 25 years in construction look like, she will be highlighting innovative solutions, and outlining the endless opportunities available to people seeking a career in the trades, engineering, manufacturing and construction.

Pitt Meadows Plumbing is putting the event on with their partner Viega.

ALSO: Top businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recognized

There will be door prizes and food trucks with free lunch voucher provided to all attendees.

Future of Work will be taking place from 9-12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at 20142 113B Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The venue will have minimal accessibility challenges, with limited on-site parking, but street parking available. Carpooling and transit are being encouraged.

Tickets must be reserved for the event at eventbrite.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Constructionmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge pizzeria fundraiser to help animals in need
Next story
Maple Ridge man to finish 1,800 km walk for friend battling cancer

Just Posted

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge man to finish 1,800 km walk for friend battling cancer

Dawson Honey, Revit modeler at Pitt Meadows Plumbing, left, looks over the plans for the Arch mechanical room, a project at a new condo complex downtown Vancouver. BIM manager Matt Main stands in the background. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Free, interactive event on future of construction put on by Maple Ridge company

Bubba is waiting to be adopted at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge pizzeria fundraiser to help animals in need

Garibaldi Secondary School is hosting a craft fair fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Bank on April 15. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school hosts craft fair fundraiser on Saturday