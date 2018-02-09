Free lantern making workshop for Family Day in Maple Ridge

‘Celebration of Light’ is the theme for this years Festival of Light poetry contest.

The contest is being put on by the Maple Ridge Festival of Light Society and the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association.

Poems must be original unpublished pieces, 40 lines or less.

Prizes will be awarded in four categories: children 10 and younger; junior, ages 11 to 15; adult, 16-59; and senior, 60 and older.

Shari Craig, manager of Black Bond Books in Haney Place Mall, and a small team of judges will read the poems.

Every poem submitted will be compiled into a book that will be for sale at Black Bond Books for $2.

And each winner will receive a certificate and a copy of the poetry book.

Certain poets will be asked to read their pieces out loud at the 10th annual Festival of Light, a celebration of art, culture and diversity that takes place Feb. 23 at Haney Place Mall.

The event takes place 4-8 p.m., when there will be free lantern-making workshops, a lantern parade and continuous live entertainment, including Chinese Lion Dancers.

The first entry into the poetry contest is free and each additional poem is $5.

Submissions can be mailed to the Maple Ridge Festival of Light Society at No. 34 – 22374 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, V2X 2T5. They can also be dropped off at Black Bond Books in Haney Place Mall or emailed to rg674806@telus.net.

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 11.

On Feb. 12, Family Day, there will be a free lantern making workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

• For more information about the Lantern Festival or poetry contest, email inquiries@downtownmapleridge.ca.