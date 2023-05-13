Free Maple Ridge event for Victims and Survivors of Crime Week

Event will highlight programs and services available in the community

Child and youth advocate Tamara Williams works with survivors and victims of crime at Alisa’s Wish Child and Youth Advocacy Centre. (Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services/Special to The News)

Next week a light will be shone on the services available for victims and survivors of crime at the Maple Ridge Public Library.

Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, a national week that takes place from May 14-20, raises awareness about issues facing victims and survivors of crime and the services, programs, and laws that are in place to help them.

This year the theme of the week is The Power of Collaboration – a theme that refers to how the community can make a positive impact on the lives of victims and survivors of crime by working together.

“Through collaboration between the justice system, the victim support services sector, and victims and survivors of crime, we build a supportive community network that can grow and learn through sharing our stories, our knowledge and resources,” explained Myriah McGill with Community Services.

Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is an important event for the community because it is crucial in raising awareness about the important role that victims and survivors of crime have in the criminal justice system, said Kristy Rogge, director of operations at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services. She added, it is also calls attention to the services and assistance available to victims and survivors of crime and their families.

The information sessions at the library will help raise awareness about the important role that victims and survivors of crime have in the criminal justice system and the importance of encouraging idea- sharing and networking within your community and among victim support services, said Rogge.

Two sessions will be held from 10-4 p.m. Monday, May 15, and Thursday, May 18, where those interested can find representatives from Community Services and other community service agencies who will be answering all questions from the public.

No registration is required.

Community Services will also be hosting an invitation only luncheon for victim support services providers to connect and collaborate.

Online the Policy Centre for Victim Issues will be hosting a virtual Victims Week, including an opening ceremony and keynote presentation on Monday, May 15, workshops throughout the week, and a plenary session and closing ceremony on Friday, May 19.

Maple Ridge Public Library is located at unit 130, 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

For more information go to www.victimsweek.gc.ca.

