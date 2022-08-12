The City of Maple Ridge is putting on a free movie night for residents. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Free movie night in Maple Ridge

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be showing at the Albion Community Centre

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting the community to a free family movie night.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be showing in the Great Hall of the Albion Community Centre.

The new 20,000 square foot centre just opened in June next to c’usqunela Elementary School.

It was built to replace the historic Albion Hall, which had been build in 1923 and was torn down after 88 years – in 2011.

The Great Hall/gymnasium has a removable stage and features: double wide access automated doors, accessible seating, stage access, accessible green room and accessible washrooms and change rooms.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is an animated, action/adventure comedy film based on the Sega video game series and is the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog that came out in 2020.

People are welcome to bring their own snacks.

The free movie night starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Albion Community Centre, 24165 104 Ave. in Maple Ridge.

