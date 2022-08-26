Purple chairs will be on display to remember those who have died in the community from an overdose. (Special to The News)

Free poutine for those in need on Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Ridge

International Overdose Awareness Day will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31

A purple chair honouring the memories of those who died in the community will be one of three on display outside the Community Resource Hub at Ridge Church for Overdose Awareness Day.

Sean Demko 2020, Uptown Gordie Brown, Linda Whitford, are some of the names scrawled on the chair with hearts drawn next to them in gold marker.

Matthew Barker, who died on Oct. 10, 2021, is described as a “Brother. Best Friend. Soulmate. The one who would’ve took the shirt off his back 4 anyone.”

“Wish I could put a smile back on your face Adam James March 23, 2018,” reads another message on the chair.

“So many people,” said outreach housing manager for Alouette Addictions Services Laurel Hickman, who is inviting those in need that day to join them in rememberance.

International Overdose Awareness Day is a global annual campaign to end overdose, remember those who have died without stigma, and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends of the victims.

The event was started by Sally J. Finn in 2001 who worked at a Salvation Army in Melbourne, Australia.

Campaigns around the world on International Overdose Awareness Day, not only raise awareness about overdose and help start discussions and stimulate action around evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

In addition to the chairs they will be putting purple hearts up on a fence.

And a food truck will be serving 125 poutines to the vulnerable population in the community.

The Hub is located on the west side of Ridge Church at the corner of 222 Street and Lougheed Highway.

The event will run 10-2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, during normal Hub hours.

At 3 p.m. there will be a special session involving counselling groups.

Mobile showers are also available for those who are homeless.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity

