Free virtual cook-alongs by Maple Ridge chef for Earth Week

A Maple Ridge chef will be hosting a new series of free virtual cook-alongs in celebration of Earth Week.

Chef Trevor Randle, head instructor of Maple Ridge Secondary’s culinary arts program and one of the BC Agriculture In The Classroom Foundation’s chef instructors, is presenting a variety of educational cooking demonstrations, where he will guide participants through a series of B.C. grown, quick and budget-friendly recipes.

The first in the series will be taking place on Saturday, April 24, and will highlight a dinner menu with easy-to-follow directions at a comfortable cooking pace.

The cook-along is being promoted for those with little experience in the kitchen, or for anyone who enjoys food and wants to learn more about where it comes from.

Some of Randle’s recipes will include ‘B.C. Greenhouse Penne with Asiago Cream’ and ‘B.C. Sour Cream Chocolate Cake with Local Strawberry Preserves and Chocolate Ganache’.

Farmer Grin Cheema of Creekside Hothouse will also be joining Randle to provide fun insights on farming in the province.

“I am thrilled to host this new series of culinary events, starting with our April 24 Earth Week themed event,” said Randle.

“I’m also excited to cook alongside Grin Cheema, who will provide education and facts on the greenhouse vegetables that we use to prepare the main dish. Plus, I’ll be answering participants’ cooking questions live during the event,” he said.

BCAITC executive director Pat Tonn noted that the cook-along will be fun for all ages.

“This virtual event celebrating Earth Week will help participants learn about how food is responsibly grown and raised, while they cook alongside Chef Randle,” he said.

Registration is now open for the first cook-along event in the virtual series that will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. on April 24.

Webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win one of three prize packages valued at around $200 each.

“BCAITC and We Heart Local BC held an introductory event on Feb. 23 to celebrate Canada’s Agriculture Day. We had over 200 viewers participate, and that collaboration was very successful – so we’ve decided to build on it and launch this new series,” explained Becky Parker, manager of community engagement with BC Agriculture Council.

Future cook-alongs will take place May 8 annd June 21, with fall and winter dates to be announced.

To register for the free event and find the recipes and menu shopping lists, go to www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-chef-randle-april-24.