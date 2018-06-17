Luca Corca, 3, releases chinook fry into the South Alouette River Sunday afternoon at Maple Ridge park. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

Both fathers and fry were celebrated at a special event in Maple Ridge Park on Sunday.

The Alouette River Management Society held their annual Father’s Day fish release in partnership with B.C. Corrections.

The day was started with a pancake breakfast put on by the Lions Club and the release started at 11 a.m. with 5,000 chinook fry waiting to be let loose into the river.

Children took turns releasing the fry from small white buckets containing around 12 fish each.

The chinook salmon are fry or a smolt size, about 50 grams each, and they are raised at the Allco fish hatchery in Allco Park, explained Greta Borick-Cunningham of the Alouette River Management Society.

The salmon will spend time in the river area getting bigger and then go out to the ocean where they will spend a couple of years before returning to the Alouette River to complete their life cycle.

Borick-Cunningham noted that hatchery raised fish are very different than salmon-farm raised.

“Hatchery are released as young fry or smolts into the river so they get to go to the ocean and then come back and complete their life cycle. As opposed to farmed fish which basically spend their time in containment,” she explained, adding that salmon stocks have improved in the South Alouette.

Now Borick-Cunningham is advocating for a fish passageway program.

“We want to see fish get up into the Alouette rivershed and over into the reservoir under their own actions,” she said.

Previous story
Nine-year-old launches recycling business in northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

On Cooking Not a chore

Who made cooking negative anyway?

Gardening: Raise a glass for dad

Beer in its numerous incarnations is one of the oldest manmade beverages.

All aboard – West Coast Express ridership surging

TransLink says May brought new records in transit use

Summer arrives with a heat wave

Temperatures hitting the low 30s in coming days

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

B.C. NHL prospect expected to make ‘full recovery’ after incident in Calgary

Jordy Bellerive was injured in a reported house fire Saturday night

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

Most Read