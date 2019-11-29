Surrounding the Pitt Meadows Angel tree are Lindsay Algra, Erin Kaliczak, Rachel Rougeau, Lory Walton, Louise Lavergne, Simon So, and Jasmin Toh. (Contributed)

Fulfil a child’s Chrismas wish at VanCity Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

Angels with lists adorn Christmas trees in the front foyer of the credit union

The 13th annual Vancity Angel Tree campaign is underway.

Christmas trees are located in the front foyer of both the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows locations of the Vancity Savings Credit Union.

Anyone is able to pick an angel from the tree and purchase the items on the back to help others this season.

Each angel has the names, ages and Christmas lists of children in need in the community.

The Pitt Meadows branch doubled the amount of angels on their tree this year from 25 to 50. The branch has 28 angels left to fill.

Gifts from this location will be going to the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry’s Sonia’s Cradle Program, that supports more than 3,000 children and their parents in the community with food, shelter, clothing, and basic necessities, including diapers, formula, and baby furniture.

The Maple Ridge branch had 37 angel wishes to fill and only have eight left on the tree. Donations from their branch will be going to children from Cythera Transition House Society, a transition house that provides a safe refuge and basic necessities for up to 30 days for women and children fleeing abuse.

In addition, the Maple Ridge branch also helps fulfill the wishes of children in need with donations from their year-long used book table.

Gina Leblanc, account manager with the Maple Ridge Community Branch, says that over the 13 years they have supported more than 630 local children by filling wishes and providing gift certificates to their family for food.

Gifts should be dropped off at the Pitt Meadows branch, 19800 Lougheed Hwy., by Dec. 14.

Deadline for gift drop off at the Maple Ridge site, at 228 Street and Lougheed Highway, is Dec. 7.

 

Claire is the VanCity Maple Ridge branch 2019 angel. (Stephanie Larbalestier photograph)

