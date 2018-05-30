Fund Run registration still open

Participants can register for the Fund Run up until 8:30 a.m. on race day

The 15th annual Fund Run is taking place June 3.

Since it started the run has raised over $420,000 for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. Last year $41,000 was raised.

“Our numbers were just a bit down last year,” said Michelle Boileau, with the foundation, who is hoping to have more than the 275 participants who came out last year.

A random donor stepped in at the last minute last year to cover the amount the foundation was going to be short.

“We figured it out quickly off the top of our heads, around $6,000, and he cut a check for $6,000,” said Boileau.

But, she said, already this year the numbers are quite a bit higher.

Money raised from the run will go towards the foundation’s annual list of essential hospital equipment.

This year the list totals more than $600,000 for 27 items plus money for other funding support.

It includes a critical care bed worth $40,764 for the intensive care unit which will allow ICU nurses to turn a patient, sit them up and weigh them. It will also have an airflow feature that will help patients with bed sores.

Three resectoscopes for the urology operating room are on the list worth worth $21,000 to allow surgeons to operate and remove tissue without compromising the structural integrity of the urethra. This will mean less trauma to the patient and less treatment required after the operation.

A pressure relief mattress for Baillie House is also on the list worth $11,000 to prevent wounds and promote healing for existing wounds by providing a therapeutic surface, reducing pain and suffering of residents.

Race packages can be picked up June 2 from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marv Jones Honda, 20611 Lougheed Hwy. in Maple Ridge or the day of between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on June 3.

The run starts off at 9 a.m. at Fairview elementary12209-206 St. in Maple Ridge.

There will be a fun and quick children’s run for those 10-years-old and younger on the school grounds. Everyone will receive a prize.

Then there will be a 5 kilometre and a 10 kilometre run, travelling through the peaceful surrounding neighbourhood.

No bicycles or pets are allowed.

To register in person go to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation at 11666 Laity St. or register until 8:30 a.m. at Fairview elementary, the day of the event.

Participant’s names will go into a draw for a prize package for every $100 in pledges they raise.

For more information go to rmhfoundation.com or call the foundation office at 604-463-1822.