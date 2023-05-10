Fundraiser coming to benefit Maple Ridge recovery organization

Raffle to raise funds for Non-Judgmental Recovery Society

A Maple Ridge group that helps people using drugs to get clean and stay sober is holding a fundraiser.

The Non-Judgmental Recovery Society is holding a raffle on May 31, offering prizes from local businesses.

The group offers support for people recovering from addiction through regular meetings. Members also do outreach to people engaged in a street lifestyle, bringing them care packs that include lunch bags, water bottles, juice boxes, toiletries, new socks, Naloxone kits and more.

“It’s raffle time again, and you know how much we love giving stuff away,” said Jesse Sokol, one of the founders of the group with Dena Jones. “All of our prize baskets feature gift cards and gifts donated by local businesses and community members.

“First and second prize winners get to pick their basket, but we’re sure the third prize recipient won’t be disappointed.”

The baskets all have a $150 value, and they feature sponsoring local business including Maple Sushi, Bean Around Books, Save-On-Foods and Blenz Coffee.

To purchase tickets, at a cost of three for $5, please email nonjudgmentalrecovery@gmail.com or call 778-899-3735, or they are available at

Bean Around Books (22626 Lougheed Hwy.) and Blenz (22441 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

The draw will be held at the CEED Centre (11739-223rd St.) on May 31.

