Fundraiser for family of Maple Ridge man who was found deceased after his morning walk

A fundraiser is being organized for the family of Maple Ridge man who was found deceased last month, after he went missing while on his routine walk.

Vipan Kumar, was first reported missing on July 19, when he went for his morning walk. He spoke with his wife on his cell phone at around 8 a.m. while on his walk at Maple Ridge Secondary school, at 21911 122 Avenue. That was the last time anyone heard from Kumar. Roughly 12 hours after he last made contact with his family, his body was found.

Kumar is survived by his wife and daughter who are in India, and a son.

A friend of the family is now organizing a fundraiser to support the family after Kumar’s passing on GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/2163ea37

Anil Sharma, who is organizing the fundraiser, wrote on the fundraiser page, that the funds would be used to help cover funeral expenses and the family’s travel back to Canada.

“We are writing this with heavy hearts, as a loving father and husband has passed away on July 19th 2021. Vipan Kumar and his family had immigrated to Canada, two years ago. He was an integral member of the South Asian community of Maple Ridge, and was loved by many. He had gone for a morning walk, and had passed away tragically and suddenly due to a heart attack,” wrote Sharma.

“Vipan worked hard to provide for his family and was the sole provider. The collected funds will be used to support this family through this difficult time. We greatly appreciate any and all donations to help reduce the financial burden that the family is facing.”

