Fundraiser for Maple Ridge man battling cancer raises over $33,000 in 20 hours

Money to help support the family in their fight against the disease

Brittany and Mike Morris with their sons. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)

A fundraiser started to help a Maple Ridge man battling pancreatic cancer has seen an outpouring of community support in a matter of hours.

The GoFund Me fundraiser started by Lisa Ferreira, to help her friends, resulted in raising $33,625 in 20 hours since it was created on Monday.

Ferreira started the fundraiser after her friends Mike and Brittany Morris received devastating news regarding Mike’s health. On the fundraiser page, Ferreira wrote that the couple found out about Mike’s pancreatic cancer just a few weeks back when a doctor’s visit that started out to get checked out for excruciating back pains, to being treated for pancreatitis, turned into the doctors finding a mass. Upon finding the mass, a biopsy confirmed that the 38-year-old was suffering from a rare pancreatic cancer.

“Mike was diagnosed with a very rare case of Pancreatic Cancer, multiple doctors had to look into his case as it was so unbelievable a man at 38 had this, this cancer is commonly seen more in men 60+,” wrote Ferreira.

The couple, who have two sons, a five-year-old Maxwell and a year-old Levi, was told that Mike either had six months to live without treatment, or upto a year with treatment. They decided to fight for Mike’s life.

”My hope is for Brittany to not have to work so she can stay home with her husband and kids during these unprecedented times. As their friend it pains me so much to see them go through this and I know I can’t take the pain away from them but maybe we can alleviate some of their other stresses,” she wrote.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the family, can visit: https://gofund.me/e86476d0.

