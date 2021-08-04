Fundraiser for Maple Ridge restaurant destroyed in fire

A fundraiser is being organized for a Maple Ridge restaurant that caught fire during the last week of July.

On July 23, a structure fire at the two-storeyed building that houses JMK Mahal restaurant and Jeong’s Taekwondo, caused significant damage to the restaurant. The cause for the fire is said to be electrical and no one was hurt during the fire.

WATCH RELATED: Structure fire near Dewdney Trunk road in Maple Ridge

A family is now raising funds for owner Roshan Bammotra of the restaurant, through a Go FundMe campaign.

In a Facebook post, Jaimal Gill wrote, “As many of you are aware there was a fire on July 23rd at JMK Mahal Restaurant. Unfortunately the owner will have to rebuild from scratch. My wife and I have started a gofundme to help the owner out. Any donations would be extremely appreciated and would help get an amazing local restaurant back up and running!”

Earlier this year, in June, the restaurant was recognized as the “favourite ethnic restaurant” under the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s 2021 Business Awards.

The fundraiser goal is set at $5,000 and as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, it had raised $710. Anyone who wants to donate, will be able to through this link – https://bit.ly/3ymGvH3.

ALSO READ: Former Pitt Meadows residents organizing athletic event to raise awareness for Parkinson’s