(THE NEWS/files) Santa Claus at the annual parade.

Fundraiser for Maple Ridge’s Christmas in the Park celebration

Takes place this Saturday

The Santa Claus Parade is in need of funds.

So the Maple Ridge Christmas Festival Society is holding a Pub Night Fundraiser.

There will be a 50/50, a toonie toss, a loonie auction and more.

A post on the society’s Facebook page said that as a non-profit group, they rely heavily on donations and fundraising to put on the annual Santa Claus Parade and the Christmas in the Park event.

Dianne Enns, chair of the Christmas Festival Society, said that by the time you factor in all the costs, the average amount needed to put on the parade and festival is between $12,000 and $14,000.

“Right now we are about $11,000. We will make it. We always make it,” said Enns.

The Pub Night Fundraiser is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Reach Neighbourhood Pub and Grill at 300-20398 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $20 and include a burger and a beverage.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact 604-655-2505.

 

Money is being raised for the upcoming Christmas in the Park and Santa Claus Parade. (THE NEWS/files)

