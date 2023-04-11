Fundraiser to send three Maple Ridge acro artists to Mexico for international contest

The three athletes will be representing Canada in the worldwide competition

A fundraiser is being held to send three local acrobatic athletes to Mexico to represent Canada.

Mia Chambers, 12, Brooklyn Wiseman, 16, and Nyima Hussein, 14, will be competing in the dance style that combines classical dance elements with acrobatics at the IDO World Acrobatic Championships, scheduled to take place July 22 and 23 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

A hot dog fundraiser is going to be held outside Canadian Tire with the three girls, who all hail from Maple Ridge, showing off their acro skills.

“Because dance is an art and not a sport we have to fundraise to get to Mexico,” explained Nicole Chambers, who posted online about the community fundraiser.

The girls qualified for the event Easter weekend last year at an event in Langley where they competed against around 200 other dancers from across the province for a spot on the national team.

They had to demonstrate their skills in the basics, like performing the splits, front and back walkovers, and other standard skills that are in all routines.

Initially the world competition was supposed to be held in August last year, but it was postponed because European countries didn’t want to attend because of the war in Ukraine.

The girls have been studying acro since they were about three-years-old, and now spend upwards of 18 hours per week training. The trio study at Blue Crane Contortion in Maple Ridge in addition to dance classes at various schools in the Lower Mainland.

The hot dog sale will take place from 11-2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at 11969 200 Street in Maple Ridge.

Hotdogs will be $3 each or $5 with a pop and chips.

