Fundraising gala features South Asian culture

Hundreds celebrated traditional South Asian culture Saturday night during a fundraiser for the hospital in Maple Ridge, child development, and the poor in the community.

About 220 people turned out for the 14th annual Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society’s annual gala raising more than $30,000 – and still counting for three deserving charities: the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation; Friends In Need Food Bank; and Ridge Meadows Child Development Centre Society.

Director of the society Simi Khanna said the event was a huge success.

“Hosting this event with the Maple Ridge community members is one of my favorites, as it’s a night of socializing, eating South Asian food, dancing, and being entertained while winning prizes. Everyone was encouraged to dress in colorful South Asian couture, and might I say, they looked beautiful,” said Khanna.

It was the first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food was catered by Dhaliwal Indian Catering and featured four different appetizers, chai, a 15 item buffet, and hot jalebis – an Indian sweet – that were freshly made on-site.

Two dance groups entertained the crowd, featuring different styles of Indian dance. The first group performed an East Indian Punjabi folk dance, and the other group featured more traditional, South Indian style of dance.

The event took place at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, Seniors Activity Centre in Maple Ridge.

Quoting former United Kingdom Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give’, Khanna said she believes the quote embodies the gala.

”I am truly grateful for the local businesses that donated and to all of you who supported and helped make this event a success. Thank you, Maple Ridge, we truly are a beautiful community that comes together to help and support one another. See you next year,” said Khanna.

