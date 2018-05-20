Gardening: Top groundcovers for consideration

Every year about this time I get a lot of people asking advice about lawn replacement, as they have become tired of dealing with European chafer damage – usually in the Tri-Cities – persistent moss due to shading or weed infestations.

Unfortunately, some of our more effective shade groundcovers, such as periwinkle (Vinca minor), English ivy (Hedera helix) and spotted nettle (Lamium maculatum) are now considered invasives – these should probably not be used in mass as they are difficult to control once established.

So to help you understand your other options, the following are my top groundcovers for your consideration.

• Blue Star Creeper (Isotoma fluviatilis) – I deem this your best choice for part to full sun exposures as this semi-evergreen groundcover is smothered all summer with pale blue starry flowers. It grows 2-3” tall with an 18” spread and makes a great lawn replacement or edging around stepping stones. The somewhat similar Pratia pendunculata ‘County Park’ has darker blue flowers, but does not bloom as long and has a slightly coarser foliage texture.

• Brass Buttons (Leptinella squalida ‘Platt’s Black’) – an evergreen perennial with fine-textured fern-like foliage of green and bronze-black. It bears insignificant green button flowers and tolerates moist soils, which is important here on the coast. The other benefit is that this species also adapts to partial shade rather well.

• Bearberry Cotoneaster (Cotoneaster dammeri) – the most durable choice when trying to cover large slopes or retaining walls, this low evergreen shrub has glossy foliage and white flowers followed by showy red berries. It is not a good choice for foot traffic and will require some pruning to keep the height to a minimum, which can be 12” tall with a 2-3’ spread. Some leaves may be lost during periods of extreme cold but these are quickly replaced during spring flush.

• Rupturewort (Herniaria glabra) – although this is one of the lesser-known groundcovers, its indestructible nature has made it one of the up-and-comers. Tolerant of both sun and partial shade, this species produces a tap root which makes it quite drought tolerant once established and it can take some light foot traffic. The consistent green foliage and lime green flowers make it a good lawn replacement, as does its maximum height of 3” tall. The foliage may shift to a bronze-red during cold periods and a variegated form, ‘Sea Foam’, is also available.

• Japanese Spurge (Pachysandra terminalis) – your best choice for deep shade, this reliably evergreen species comes in three forms; green leaf, variegated and glossy (‘Green Sheen’). It makes a dense carpet averaging 6-8” tall with white flowers and looks great when punctuated with brightly-coloured perennials such as Dicentra ‘Goldheart’ or Brunnera ‘Jack Frost’.

• Kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) – a native evergreen species which keeps a lower profile than Cotoneaster dammeri and bears white to pale pink heather blooms which are followed by bright red berries. It is an excellent choice for slopes as it requires good drainage and grows 4-6” tall.

• Irish Moss (Sagina subulata) – a sun-loving species despite its mossy appearance, it makes an interesting small-scale groundcover with its tiny white flowers and mounding habit. Scotch Moss (‘Aurea’) is a gold-leaved variety.

• Thymus Species – I am going to mention three varieties of thyme to round-out my top ten groundcovers, with ‘Elfin’, woolly (Thymus pseudolanuginosus) and creeping red (T. praecox ‘Coccineus’) all being worthy choices. The latter has the best flower display while all of these should be restricted to areas with a gentle slope in order to procure that perfect drainage they require. Woolly thyme is the fastest growing, with ‘Elfin’ maintaining the lowest profile.

Mike Lascelle is a local nursery manager and gardening author (hebe_acer@hotmail.com).