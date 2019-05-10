Garibaldi students present music marathon downtown Maple Ridge

Band students playing for seven hours in Memorial Peace Park on Friday

Garibaldi’s senior jazz band kicked off a seven-hour performance by the secondary school’s music program. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Garibaldi band students are loud and proud downtown on Friday.

Garibaldi secondary students will be playing a music marathon in Memorial Peace Park on Friday, starting at 1 p.m. and running for seven hours until 8 p.m.

Instead of most schools’ traditional concert in the gymnasium, Garibaldi decided to bring its music to the downtown core for everyone to enjoy.

Over a quarter of the students in the school are involved in music in some way, and they will have concert bands, jazz bands, guitar soloists and groups, a choir and vocal jazz all taking turns performing in the bandstand.

There will also be a robot demonstration by the school’s robotics club, and some activities for kids while the music plays.

Read also: Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

“Bring your lawn chairs and join us,” says a school release. “Hot dog combos will be available for $5, and we’ll finish the concert with the drawing for a new Lenovo laptop computer (tickets available during the concert).”



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter