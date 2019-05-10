Garibaldi’s senior jazz band kicked off a seven-hour performance by the secondary school’s music program. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Garibaldi students present music marathon downtown Maple Ridge

Band students playing for seven hours in Memorial Peace Park on Friday

Garibaldi band students are loud and proud downtown on Friday.

Garibaldi secondary students will be playing a music marathon in Memorial Peace Park on Friday, starting at 1 p.m. and running for seven hours until 8 p.m.

Instead of most schools’ traditional concert in the gymnasium, Garibaldi decided to bring its music to the downtown core for everyone to enjoy.

Over a quarter of the students in the school are involved in music in some way, and they will have concert bands, jazz bands, guitar soloists and groups, a choir and vocal jazz all taking turns performing in the bandstand.

There will also be a robot demonstration by the school’s robotics club, and some activities for kids while the music plays.

Read also: Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

“Bring your lawn chairs and join us,” says a school release. “Hot dog combos will be available for $5, and we’ll finish the concert with the drawing for a new Lenovo laptop computer (tickets available during the concert).”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Just Posted

Garibaldi students present music marathon downtown Maple Ridge

Band students playing for seven hours in Memorial Peace Park on Friday

Two Maple Ridge goalies to Team BC camp

Fowle and Kelsey will try out for under-16 team

10 Ridge Meadows RCMP officers named to Alexa’s Team

Recognized for efforts to reduce impaired driving

141-year-old weather record broken in Pitt Meadows

Strong ridge of high pressure over the B.C. coast led to multiple new daily high temperature records

New home for plaque in memory of Colleen Findlay

Dedication for Maple Ridge mother, Girl Guide leader refurbished after falling from stump

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Merritt RCMP probe suspicious death; man arrested

Police were responding to reports of a sudden death in a home

New rules for ships implemented to protect killer whales off B.C. coast

Ships must keep 400-metre distance as part of the new rules by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

Incident occurred Friday morning and left a truck in the ditch along Vye Road

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Most Read