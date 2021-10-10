Gay, Christian children’s author to launch book in Maple Ridge

Stacey Chomiak’s memoir is based on how she reconciled with her faith after discovering she was gay

An LGBTQ children’s book author is holding a book launch based on the true story of how she wrestled with her faith after discovering she was gay.

Stacey Chomiak has two published works being released this year – one of which is called Still Stace: My Gay Christian Coming-Of-Age Story, that is being launched in Maple Ridge on Oct. 30.

The book, both illustrated and written by Chomiak, is about a little girl named Stacey who loves being a Christian and bible camp every summer.

“And she talks to God like they are old friends,” wrote Chomiak in the description.

Then one summer she meets a girl who turns her life upside down and makes her question her feelings.

Stacey is filled with dread as she first starts on a journey to find out what being gay means and if it is possible to change.

During her journey Stacey realizes that she has to love herself first before she can discover happiness and joy.

Chomiak’s young-adult memoir tells the true-to-life story of her personal journey of heartbreak, family conflict, trying to become ex-gay, wrestling with her faith, and ultimately finding love.

“I recognize that there is quite a divide in this community with the religious and LGBTQ community, and my story makes peace with both with a happy ending – which is rare,” said Chomiak.

“Honestly, I’d love to get more positive conversations going so less people feel alone, especially in such a tough season for everyone,” said the author.

Chomiak works in the children’s animation industry and got her start working on My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. Currently she is art directing a series of shorts for DreamWorks. She loves to use her artistic talents to advocate for the LGBTQ+Christian community.

The author moved with her family from Maple Ridge to Chilliwack this past summer.

Chomiak is launching her book on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m., at Open Door Church, at 11391 Dartford Street.

Free tickets are available for the in-person event on Eventbrite. There will be giveaways, signed books available, and a gay question and answer period.

There is limited capacity and vaccine passports are required.

Chomiak will also be launching her book at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at St. George’s Anglican Church in Fort Langley; at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters in Chilliwack; and there will be a book signing event at 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at The Owl and the Cat Bookery in Chilliwack.

for more information about the author go to staceychomiak.com.

