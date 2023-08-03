Get ready to rock out in Maple Ridge

Kim Mitchell, Teenage Head, Sass Jordan, and more coming to the Albion Fairgrounds Aug. 11-13

Be prepared to bust a move at this years Rock Maple Ridge festival featuring a line-up of the best in Canadian classic rock.

Iconic Canadian classic rock bands will be performing their hits from the 1970s, ‘80s, and more.

Last year the festival drew thousands from across the Lower Mainland and beyond to the Albion Fairgrounds.

About 4,000 per day, said Bernie Aubin, organizer, and drummer for the Headpins, one of the groups that will be performing at the festival

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, with the band Harlequin starting off the festival at 6 p.m.. Chilliwack will take to the stage at 7:15 p.m. and at 8:30 p.m. Trooper.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the gates will open at 2:30 p.m. and Teenage Head will be first on stage at 3:30 p.m., Helix at 5 p.m., Sass Jordan at 6:40 p.m., and Kim Mitchell will headline at 8:30 p.m..

Then on Sunday, Aug. 13, gates will again open at 2:30 p.m. with Haywire on stage at 3:30 p.m., Saga at 5 p.m., Headpins at 6:40 p.m., followed by Tom Cochrane at 8:30 p.m. to close the festival.

“Last year was so loud,” said Aubin, noting they were no problems at the festival last year and even the cops enjoyed it.

Aubin said he had a feeling the festival would be a success. He puts on festivals across the province and as Maple Ridge is his home town, he could see the need for a monumental weekend concert.

The stage will be bigger this year and the setup will also be new, said Aubin. Instead of facing the arena, the stage will face the back of the grounds.

“We need more room in front of the stage,” he said. “Last year when we set up there was a big bump on the ground, we had to set up in front of it, so we lost some space,” he said.

And to accommodate every guests’ appetite, Aubin said there will be about 15 food vendors on site.

Last year the festival sold out, advised Aubin, so get tickets soon.

Aubin is very excited about playing in his home town.

“I get to play in front of my grandkids, my kids, my friends,” he said, adding that it’s an excuse for them to all get together.

A weekend pass for Rock Maple Ridge is $234, and a single day ticket is $83 – plus a $6 processing fee.

Parking is available on site and can be added on to a single day or full-event ticket packages. Parking is $15 for the day or $40 for the weekend.

Fans are encouraged to bring standard-size folding lawn chairs or camp chairs, empty refillable water bottles, blankets, small rain umbrellas, and sunscreen.

Outside food and beverages are not allowed on the festival grounds.

Rock Maple Ridge takes place at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23588 Jim Robson Way.

To purchase tickets go to: rockmapleridge.ca/tickets.

Michelle Truman and the classic rock band Toronto were at the Rock Maple Ridge festival last summer. (Neil Corbett/The News)