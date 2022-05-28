Get wedding dress out of the closet for Maple Ridge transition house fundraiser

Wedding Dress your Best to raise money for women and children fleeing domestic abuse

Wedding Dress Your Best takes place June 18. (Special to The News)

Organizers of a unique fundraiser are hoping to have an evening reminiscent of most every woman’s most special day – their wedding.

Tyra Sauriol, Maria Moudatsos, and Heather Dodd, are raising money for Cythera Transition House Society, a safe place for women and children fleeing domestic violence and abuse.

The twist? Women only and everyone must be wearing a wedding dress.

Wedding Dress your Best will feature an evening of cocktails and appetizers, a DJ, wedding dress photo shoots and event video footage, a silent auction, and rides in a new Lamborghini.

Every participant who purchases a ticket to the inaugural event will receive a high quality gift bag.

Saurio, Moudatsos, and Dodd, believe the feeling of being seen and feeling beautiful is something every woman should get to experience.

“And what better way to feel beautiful, than to relive one of the most beautiful days of our lives, at event that truly illuminates women supporting women,” said Moudatsos.

Cythera Transition House provides safe housing and basic necessities for women and children fleeing domestic violence and/or abuse for up to 30 days. It is staffed 24 hours a day and residents will receive emotional support in a secure, nonjudgmental, and confidential environment.

Every person who arrives at the house is greeted by staff and given access to a secure, private room, and clean pyjamas. There is also a fully stocked kitchen, toys and games for children, and a gaming lounge for youth.

“Charities like these have been crucial for the health and well-being of woman and families within our community,” added Moudatsos.

The organizers are looking for donors of silent auction products, items such as gift cards, vacation stays and services. They are also hoping donors will give to their gift bags or supply catering and alcohol – with 100 per cent going to the cause.

Donations of time are also welcomed for servers, bartenders, videographers, photographers, and for general help.

“Donating businesses will receive commendation and notoriety on the event webpage,” said Moudatsos.

Tickets for the event are $150. Only 50 tickets will be sold to the public.

Wedding Dress your Best will be taking place at 4 p.m. on June 18 at 12872 235A Street in Maple Ridge.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to weddingdressyourbest.com.

