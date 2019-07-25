Pride in the Park takes place July 28 in Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Get your rainbow on for the fourth annual Pride in the Park

The family-friendly event takes place July 28

Deck out the rainbow colours for the fourth Pride in the Park, this Sunday, in Memorial Peace Park in downtown Maple Ridge.

The celebration of inclusion hosted by PLEA Community Services Society of B.C. started in 2016 when the rainbow crosswalk was unveiled along 224th Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

 

This year, drag queens Samuel Carter, known as Tommi Curbstomp and Alex Ozolins, known as Cashmere Eclipse, will emcee the event which runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a live D.J. and a hot dog barbecue by donation, with a vegetarian option as well.

Last year, about 100 people came out for the celebration. This year, Fryer would like to see more.

“It’s a youth-geared event,” said Erika Fryer, with PLEA Community Services, adding that it is family-friendly.

 

