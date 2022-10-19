Giant pumpkin contest this weekend in Whonnock

Trevor Halliday will be bringing the pumpkin he grew to the contest on Sunday, Oct. 23. (Special to The News)

Final preparation are being made for the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest.

While registration for bringing a pumpkin has passed, everyone is welcome to this fun community event, said local Whonnock residents and organizers Joanne Halliday and Pascale Shaw

“Even if you did not grow a pumpkin, you can be part of the fun,” said Shaw. “Guessing the weight of each of the pumpkins is lots of fun. We have even added a biggest zucchini and coolest gourd category that anyone can enter.”

“You could even win a prize for guessing the weight of the mystery pumpkin,” added Shaw.

The contest will be taking place in the parking lot on the lake. There will be a photo booth set up with a professional photographer who will be taking free portraits. Trevor Halliday, the winner of the contest for the last three years, will be bringing another monster pumpkin – weight unknown, said Shaw.

Halliday and Shaw are hoping lots of people come out to stroll along the lake, enjoy some hot chocolate or coffee, and treats by @cakes by Jada.

The Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest takes place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Whonnock Lake.

For more information email thewhonnockgiantpumpkincontest@gmail.com.

