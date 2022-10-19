Giant pumpkin contest this weekend in Whonnock

Final preparation are being made for the fourth annual Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest.
While registration for bringing a pumpkin has passed, everyone is welcome to this fun community event, said local Whonnock residents and organizers Joanne Halliday and Pascale Shaw
“Even if you did not grow a pumpkin, you can be part of the fun,” said Shaw. “Guessing the weight of each of the pumpkins is lots of fun. We have even added a biggest zucchini and coolest gourd category that anyone can enter.”
“You could even win a prize for guessing the weight of the mystery pumpkin,” added Shaw.
The contest will be taking place in the parking lot on the lake. There will be a photo booth set up with a professional photographer who will be taking free portraits. Trevor Halliday, the winner of the contest for the last three years, will be bringing another monster pumpkin – weight unknown, said Shaw.
Halliday and Shaw are hoping lots of people come out to stroll along the lake, enjoy some hot chocolate or coffee, and treats by @cakes by Jada.
The Whonnock Giant Pumpkin Contest takes place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Whonnock Lake.
For more information email thewhonnockgiantpumpkincontest@gmail.com.
