The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford Airport has been moved from the weekend of March 9 and 10 to Oct. 5 and 6. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Girls Fly Too free-flight event postponed until October

Event at Abbotsford Airport was originally scheduled for March

The annual “The Sky’s No Limit: Girls Fly Too” event initially scheduled to take place in Abbotsford on March 9 and 10 has been rescheduled.

The event at Abbotsford International Airport is now taking place Oct. 5 and 6 during the week of International Day of the Girl.

Kirsten Brazier, president of the Achieve Anything Foundation, said on Tuesday that some of the resources needed to run the event are not available until after the B.C. wildfire season.

Girls Fly Too is hosted by BC Wildfire Service at the airport’s air tanker base.

“Unfortunately, due to a second year of extreme wildfires and flooding in 2018, some of the essential resources we need to run the event are not available to us as they normally would be,” Brazier said in a press release.

She said that despite the “heroic efforts on the part of many,” replacement resources could not be secured in time to proceed with Girls Fly Too on its previously scheduled dates.

Girls Fly Too is organized by the Achieve Anything Foundation and provides free flights to female first-time fliers of all ages.

Brazier said those who had already booked their flights will have them transferred to the same day and time on the new weekend.

She said email confirmations will be sent out over the next few weeks.

Girls Fly Too also includes displays from aviation, aerospace, navy and other military from Canada and the U.S.

NASA astronaut Heide Stefanyshyn-Piper has confirmed she will be on hand for both days of this year’s event.

Visit girlsfly2.ca for more information.

