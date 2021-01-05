Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Lorenzo. (Special to The News)

Glitter and colour command holiday art from Grade 3ers in Pitt Meadows

Children from Edith McDermott Elementary share a variety of Christmas-related drawings, paintings

As children settle back into school routines this week, we share some of the Christmas art that was offered up by children in Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class from Edith McDermott Elementary.

Through paintings and drawings, the children shared a variety of different images – but most went for variations on a car loaded down with a Christmas tree and luggage, and accentuated by bows and glitter.

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Yianni. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Karanveer. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Emma. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Valentina. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Isla. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Ashton. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Lance. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Tanner. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Liam. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Ethan. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Kadence. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Desmond. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Julia. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Dia. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Ryder. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Leelan. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Violet. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Carys. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Dylan. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Ravnett. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Yianni. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Desmond. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Dylan. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Ethan. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Isla. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Karanveer. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Liam. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Lorenzo. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Violet. (Special to The News)

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Ashton. (Special to The News)

