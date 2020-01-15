Michelle Cherak with PLEA Community Services wants people to donate their gently used dresses and suits at one of the two dress drives being held in the community. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Glitz drive needs grad attire for SD42 students

Dress drives on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1

Every high school student dreams of graduation.

Yet, some are unable to afford the expense of marking the milestone in life.

Putting On The Glitz is an annual event that provides clothing and accessories for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students to attend their high school graduation ceremonies.

Qualifying students get to choose a dress or suit to attend graduation along with all the accessories. They are also given a makeover and free graduation photographs, both cap and gown and formal.

RELATED: Maybe Macklemore had it right

The grassroots initiative started in 2012 is organized by PLEA Community Services and also involves representatives from Ridge Meadows Community Service Agencies and local businesses.

Last year, around 50 students benefited from the program after getting a referral from their school counsellors or teachers.

Two dress drives will be taking place so people can drop off their gently-used donations.

Michele Cherak, with PLEA, said most in need are plus-sized dresses, but a selection of dresses in every size are sought to give students a choice.

Cherak said the campaign also needs women’s grad-appropriate shoes, clutch purses, men’s suits, men’s shoes, hair accessories, jewellery, ties, new dress socks for boys, and pocket squares.

READ MORE: Glitz put on for graduates

Cherak can’t believe how much the program has grown in size over the past eight years.

“We started off helping two or three kids the first year and now we’re up to 50,” said Cherak.

“Grad is very expensive and for a lot of our families it’s just not possible for the kids to be able to afford all that’s required,” adding that even graduation photos can cost hundreds of dollars.

Before Putting on the Glitz, local students used to be sent to the Cinderella program in Vancouver. But that can no longer support students from outside the city.

“I don’t know if in today’s economy people are struggling a bit more,” said Cherak.

The first dress drive will be taking place Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Haney Place Mall, 11900 Haney Place.

The second drive will be on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at ValleyFair Mall, 22709 Lougheed Highway.

Putting on the Glitz takes place March 4.

Anyone wishing to qualify in the school district can ask a teacher or school counsellor to send a referral to Cherak at PLEA Community Services.

• For more information, email mcherak@plea.bc.ca.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pets: ‘Animals feel emotions, too’

Just Posted

Glitz drive needs grad attire for SD42 students

Dress drives on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

TransLink and transportation ministry issue weather advisories

Pets: ‘Animals feel emotions, too’

‘I have seen animals forgive, and love, and even hate.’

Recycling pickup cancelled today in Ridge

People asked to put out bags next week

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Most Read