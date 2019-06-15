Lynell Adams is U.C. the clown and the “unofficial cheerleader of all good things in Maple Ridge,” and was joined by cowbell ringing Jamie DeAdder in cheering on the runners and walkers at the Global 6K for Water.(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Global 6K for Water held in Maple Ridge

Fundraiser benefits World Vision water projects

There were about 80 participants and numerous volunteers at Maple Ridge Secondary on Saturday morning for the second Global 6k For Water event.

Organizer Brenda Norrie said the goal was to raise $5,000 for World Vision, to be used for clean water projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to World Vision, six kilometers is the average distance that women and children in the developing world must walk for water.

Norrie had set out a one-kilometer track around the Maple Ridge secondary field and through Merkley Park, and the walkers and runners could carry a heavy water jug, to simulate the burden many people bear to haul fresh water to their homes. Each time they completed a lap, they were met by cheering volunteers, who gave them a sticker to show they had done a kilometer.

The event ran for the first time last year in Maple Ridge.

In the Congo, in the rural community of Menkao, only 15 per cent of the population has easy access to potable water – accessible with a 30-minute walk. World Vision plans four wells with water treatment and distributions systems, and to consturct washrooms in three schools.

The charity says every $50 donated provides a person with water.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Organizer Brenda Norrie puts a medal on Dilly the Clown, who was joined by London Evans and Mason Tupper. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The runners collected a sticker as a badge of honour for each kilometer lap they completed. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Previous story
COLUMN: Enjoy your own artistic expression

Just Posted

Kidney donor honoured by city committee

Maple Ridge realtor received surprise award

COLUMN: Enjoy your own artistic expression

Who cares if your work doesn’t belong in the Louvre

Car Free Day and more on Father’s Day

Things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

Pitt Meadows Brownie wins national award

One of four Change Makers in Brownies across Canada

Ridge Meadows RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Alleged driver of semi-truck in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified

No charges have been laid and police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

VIDEO: Plane makes forced landing on highway in Surrey

Police say no one was injured and no damage to aircraft or vehicles

Most Read