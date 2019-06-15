Global 6K for Water held in Maple Ridge

Lynell Adams is U.C. the clown and the “unofficial cheerleader of all good things in Maple Ridge,” and was joined by cowbell ringing Jamie DeAdder in cheering on the runners and walkers at the Global 6K for Water.(Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

There were about 80 participants and numerous volunteers at Maple Ridge Secondary on Saturday morning for the second Global 6k For Water event.

Organizer Brenda Norrie said the goal was to raise $5,000 for World Vision, to be used for clean water projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to World Vision, six kilometers is the average distance that women and children in the developing world must walk for water.

Norrie had set out a one-kilometer track around the Maple Ridge secondary field and through Merkley Park, and the walkers and runners could carry a heavy water jug, to simulate the burden many people bear to haul fresh water to their homes. Each time they completed a lap, they were met by cheering volunteers, who gave them a sticker to show they had done a kilometer.

The event ran for the first time last year in Maple Ridge.

In the Congo, in the rural community of Menkao, only 15 per cent of the population has easy access to potable water – accessible with a 30-minute walk. World Vision plans four wells with water treatment and distributions systems, and to consturct washrooms in three schools.

The charity says every $50 donated provides a person with water.



Organizer Brenda Norrie puts a medal on Dilly the Clown, who was joined by London Evans and Mason Tupper. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)