GLOW Maple Ridge celebrates second year

City illuminates its downtown core for Christmas season

This year’s GLOW Maple Ridge could not have come at a better time.

During the darkest days of the year, the city’s core will be lit up with gleaming lights, and glittering illumination displays, while warm holiday music is played.

Red bells line the downtown streets, and Memorial Peace Park is adorned with giant ornaments, a light tunnel, a glowing bandstand, and thousands of sparkling lights.

“The dazzling GLOW displays are a reminder that brighter days are ahead of us, and give our residents a chance to safely experience the joy of the Christmas season,” said Mayor Mike Morden.

“It’s also a perfect opportunity to visit the many wonderful merchants in the area, who need our community’s support at this critical time.”

Participating businesses are decorating their storefronts in an old-fashioned Christmas village theme, with guests voting for their favourite entrant.

City staff worked closely with health officials to plan a safe holiday experience with ample space for physical distancing.

In 2019, GLOW Maple Ridge generated an estimated $438,570 in economic impact.

New features for 2020 include the decoration of the city’s welcome sign at Maple Meadows Way and Lougheed Highway, a giant Christmas tree on the corner of Lougheed Highway and 222nd Street, and the Holiday Ornament Photo Contest, which encourages visitors to post photos of their experience to social media using the hashtag #MyGLOWMapleRidge for a chance to win prizes.

The lights will keep the city bright until Jan. 8, 2021.


