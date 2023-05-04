Go with the flow: Hundreds of salmon chum released into river at Maple Ridge event

KEEPS hosted the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Bell-Irving Hatchery last weekend

Hundreds of people visited the Bell-Irving Hatchery in Kanaka Creek Regional Park on April 29 for the Goodbye Chums event hosted by KEEPS and to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hatchery. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Hundreds of people filed in and out of Kanaka Creek Regional Park last Saturday to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Bell-Irving Hatchery with the Goodbye Chums event hosted by the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society (KEEPS).

This event featured nearly a dozen local organizations that had a variety of environmental attractions on display, with visitors having the opportunity to dump a bucket of chum salmon into the river at one of the two locations set up in the park.

Simon Matthews, KEEPS chairman, explained that over the past 40 years, the hatchery has been able to accomplish impressive things and now plays a substantial role in maintaining local aquatic ecosystems.

“This hatchery is a community hatchery. It’s basically volunteer-run,” said Matthews. “We produce 325,000 chum, 80,000 coho, and in odd years about 150,000 pink salmon.”

“It’s a large production for a community hatchery.”

Hatchery manager Darin McLean also spoke at the event and explained that the Bell-Irving Hatchery is unique to B.C. and the rest of Canada in many ways.

“This is easily the most impressive watershed that we have on the south coast,” said McLean, explaining that the materials found in the park provide unique benefits not found at many other hatcheries.

“The salmon enhancement program is what’s referred to as a public involvement program through the federal government,” he said. “These programs exist on many different levels, in many different communities, doing different things all across the country.”

“But because of what this particular project provides, it’s been deemed one of the most successful ever. The reason for that is we don’t just produce salmon for Kanaka Creek, but for others for enhancement as well.”

In addition to the hatchery celebrating its 40th anniversary, KEEPS is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as well.

