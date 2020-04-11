A gofundme campaign has launched to help Carling Muir cover cancer treatment costs during COVID-19. (Patricia Muir-Henderson/Langley Advance Times)

Gofundme campaign launched to cover cancer treatment costs for Carling Muir

Muir played for the Langara Falcons where she won scoring titles while undergoing chemotherapy

The family of Carling Muir have launched a gofundme campaign to help the Maple Ridge resident battle brain cancer amid the constraints pf the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muir, 6’1’’, was a basketball star at Thomas Haney secondary, and was the heart and soul of the Langara College Falcons women’s basketball team. She won scoring titles despite undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

In 2006, she was on the court when she suffered a seizure, and was diagnosed with an egg-sized tumour on the left side of her brain.

She had emergency surgery to remove the first tumour more than a decade ago, but she has been re-diagnosed three times over the past years. ‘She estimates she has spent a combined three years taking chemotherapy treatment over that 10-year span.

Muir’s aunt Patricia, organizer of the recent gofundme campaign, that after four surgeries, and over 4 years on chemo, 33 rounds of radiation, and a laser treatment, it has come down to a more experimental treatment that cannot be completely covered by any insurance or medical plans.

“The Cancer Agency has been outstanding in their support, but they cannot do more. Time is of the essence, as Carling’s speech and mobility are being more and more impaired as the tumor grows,” Patricia said.

READ MORE: Celebration for Courage: Benefit concert for Carling Muir

The treatments she has been approved for are strong, but she is hopeful.

Each monthly treatment is a mixture of drugs, one of which is $5,000. This price has just increased with the lack of generic supply from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are many costs in this fight, as with a brain tumour comes speech and mobility issues,” Patricia added. “Now, with the health shutdown, access to speech and physical therapies has been stopped. Organizing transportation, meals, medications, testing and other support is ongoing, but getting more difficult.”

To help Muir, her partner Andrew – a Langley firefighter – and parents, Patricia is asking for any help people can give.

A gofundme page with details on Muir’s story, basketball career, and a goal of raising $29,000 dollars.

People can visit www.gofundme.com to find out more and donate to the Muir family.

