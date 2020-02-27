The MacLean family plan to battle the disease as best they can with the help of the community. (Contributed)

GoFundMe campaign raises close to $8,500 in two days for Pitt Meadows firefighter battling ALS

Rob Maclean, 51, was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder two weeks after his 51st birthday

Although Rob MacLean battled blazes for a living, his toughest fight is ahead of him as he goes toe-to-toe with ALS.

This will be a tag-team match with the help of the community, which in two days has already raised close to $8,500.

The Pitt Meadows firefighter and his family (wife, Traci, and two daughter) received a the degenerative disease diagnosis just two weeks after MacLean’s 51st birthday.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease (named after the famous New York Yankee who was struck down by it), this disorder causes the death of neurons that control voluntary muscles, leading to atrophy, and paralysis of the body.

There is currently no cure for the ALS, but according to a GoFundMe campaign (Team Rob MacLean vs ALS) set up by friends and family, MacLean has been accepted and is taking part in a clinical trial at McGill University in Montreal.

He will be taking monthly trips to Quebec for treatment and attending a pain clinic to do all he can to keep the affects at bay, Friends of MacLean Family stated on the page.

Apparently, neither are covered by medical insurance and due to debilitating symptoms of ALS, MacLean is no longer able to work, so the financial burdens on the family of four are considerable.

“It is not going to be easy to deal with this ugly disease and the toll it takes, but we all want Rob, Traci and the girls to focus on treatments, research for a cure and quality of life, not worry about money,” stated Friends of MacLean Family.

“So if you can help to ease this one burden by supporting the family with a donation it will go a long way to ensuring Rob has the best chance to overcome the obstacles of this battle with ALS.”

To donate, go to gf.me/v/c/ncwk/team-rob-maclean-vs-als


