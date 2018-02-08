GoFundMe set up for family of Fraser Valley girl lost to depression

More than $17,000 in just days for family as they grieve sudden loss

A young Chilliwack woman lost her life this month after struggling with depression, and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help her family deal with the unexpected costs.

Tianna Thiessen passed away on Feb. 1.

“She fought long and hard to stay on this earth however she succumbed to this illness,” Dianna Duerksen, who created the account, wrote. “We are mourning her loss but celebrating her wholeness in heaven.”

The fundraising account has a goal of raising $25,000 and has been popular in the past days, being shared well over 1,000 times. Almost 200 people have donated to the cause, for a total of $17,762 by Thursday afternoon (Feb. 8). Those donating have left touching words of support for Thiessen’s family and friends that paint a picture Thiessen had worked at a Chilliwack Safeway store, Stillwood Camp and Conference Centre, had studied at Sardis secondary, and was active in her church.

Thiessen had wished to be an organ donor, and was able to pass organs onto six recipients, Duerksen says.

“We would like to help the family cover the cost of her funeral and any other added expenses at this time,” she says. “Any amount would be a blessing. Thank you for your compassion and generosity.”

The Thiessens have asked for privacy as they grieve, in a Facebook post. The GoFundMe account is available online by searching In Memory of Tianna Thiessen.

Note:

The Kids Help Phone will soon expand their services to include a crisis texting line, and they are looking for volunteers. In the meantime, anyone can always still call a counsellor at 1-800-668-6868, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.