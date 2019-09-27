Going green: Plastic, the gift that keeps on giving

Plastic Free July led to efforts to reduce waste

A diary of a plastic-free month:

Here’s a handy bit of trivia. Did you know that every piece of plastic ever created still exists today? Picture it: plastic never goes away, it just breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, releasing toxic chemicals as it does.

Here’s another gripping factoid. Globally, we produce more than 280 million tonnes of plastic each year. That is 83 lbs. per person, and plastic production is expected to quadruple by 2050. Gross.

So this summer, during Plastic Free July, I decided to stop waiting for the stuff to magically disappear and take a more proactive approach, at least for a month. And keep a diary to keep on track. Here’s what my progress looked like.

Day 1 – I head out for groceries, with reusable cotton totes from Lee Valley and cloth produce bags in hand.

Feeling smug that I won’t need any single-use plastic bags.

I arrive at the store and grab veggies for dinner. Hold it – the beans are wrapped in plastic. Feeling furtive, I untie the plastic baggy and put the beans into one of my mesh bags. At the till, I explain I’m not using plastic because it’s Plastic Free July. I hand the cashier the unwanted plastic. She places it behind the counter – into the garbage? I explain that the store could re-use it. The cashier looks puzzled. I give up.

Insight #1 – Maybe I give up too easily.

Day 4 – With dinner all over but the dishes, it’s time to put the food away. I ladle leftovers into a plastic container.

The bottom of this one is fine but the lid is torn. I instantly see the point of the cloth covers I’ve seen at Roots. I wonder: If I never buy another plastic container, what will I get instead?

Insight #2 – I need to find good alternatives to the plastics I use for storage.

Day 17 – Another shopping day. Could I take my own container to the meat counter instead of bringing my beef home in plastic? It’s worth a shot. At my first stop, I make my request. Can you put the meat in my container? The counter clerk looks puzzled. Another clerk arrives and they confer. They tell me their meat comes already packaged, so no, they can’t help me.

I have better luck at Hopcott’s, where I make the same request. The young lady helping me looks perplexed. She confers with a colleague. Eureka! There is a way! She weighs out my turkey on a small square of paper and places it into my container.

Insight #3 – Maybe if more people did this it wouldn’t seem so weird.

Day 24 – Tonight is the monthly Maple Meadows Green Drinks event. A lively gang convenes to share tips on living without plastic.

There are practical and imaginative substitutes – silk dental floss, bamboo toothbrushes, beeswax wraps, antique Pyrex.

We’re now seeing stores where you can fill your own containers with everything from bulk foods to body wash.

Insight #4 – Some businesses are way out in front already.

Insight #5 – Living without plastic seems easy and fun when you’re not the only one doing it.

That about sums up my Plastic Free July. I learned that other people have great ideas, that it’s painless when you take it a step at a time and that many businesses are eager to take up the challenge.

Let’s prove the pundits wrong about 2050. Let’s tell the plastics manufacturers, “You’re not the boss of me.” In a nice way. We’ll simply stop using their crap.

Previous story
Maple Ridge BIA: Tagging doubled in downtown core

Just Posted

Council debates new safety plan

Ongoing ‘pillaging’ of Maple Ridge businesses as plan being developed

Knights Pee wees even record after two shutout wins

Ridge Meadows midgets play at SRT on Saturday

Maple Ridge BIA: Tagging doubled in downtown core

More incidents of tagging downtown Maple Ridge

Hammond Cedar employees have closure agreement

Maple Ridge mill closing by year’s end

New acute care mechanical ventilator for Ridge Meadows Hospital

TB Vets made a two year commitment of $65,000 for the piece of respiratory equipment

‘I accomplished my mission,’ accused in Yonge Street van attack told police

Transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge

Canucks wrap up pre-season with 4-2 loss to Coyotes

Vancouver finishes exhibition slate with .500 record

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Students to skip school, join climate strikes across B.C.

At least 25 Fridays for Future protests set for Friday in all corners of B.C.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Most Read