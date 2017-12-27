Golden Ears Park. (Contributed)

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Golden Ears Provincial Park is closed to traffic and campers because of icy road conditions.

Operations manager Stewart Burgess Tweeted the closure on Dec. 19 and the park has yet to reopen.

“Just the usual,” said Annette Pederson, administrative assistant with Alouette Park Management Ltd., the company that takes care of the provincial park, the busiest one in B.C. woth more than 600,000 visitors a year.

“It’s snowing like crazy and it’s slippery and dangerous,” Pederson added.

“We’ve gone through winters where it hasn’t closed at all, which has been really surprising.”

Camping is year-round at the Gold Creek campgrounds in Golden Ears park, however there were no campers there at the start of the closure.

If there had been, they would have been escorted out.

Pederson said the park will reopen when Mother Nature eases up.

“Some days it looks like it’s going to be [opened], but if the ice doesn’t melt, we can’t have people sliding around on sheets of ice,” she said.

A couple of years back, the park didn’t open again until the beginning of April.

“It was just amazing because when we actually opened up the campgrounds, there was still snow in the campgrounds that year,” said Pederson.

Burgess will be updating the Twitter account @AlouetteParks when the park re-opens.

Achieve Anything Foundation hosts female firefighting day
Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out to fill thousands of empty appointments in the New Year.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Acts of kindness in memory of Aiden Serr

Planned for Jan. 3, when he would have turned 20.

Jr. B Flames drop second straight to league-leading Delta

Ridge outshoots Ice Hawks 42-32 overall.

Maple Ridge homes are worth more this year

But property tax increases, on average, still will be under four per cent

Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Up to 20 cm predicted to fall on Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Test your knowledge of B.C. news from 2017

How well do you know the events and news headlines of the past year?

MEANWHILE IN CANADA: Okanagan man skates through local streets

When Mother Nature doles out freezing temperatures, what’s the most Canadian thing to do?

Judge orders salmon farm protesters to stay away

Damage, threats, interference cited in injunction for Midsummer Island

  • Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

    Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

  • Blood donors needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

    Canadian Blood Services has an urgent call out to fill thousands of empty appointments in the New Year.