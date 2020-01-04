Maple Ridge Public Library. (THE NEWS – files)

Good Reads: Celebrate literacy at Maple Ridge library

Winter Fun Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25th

Singing, dancing, popcorn, a Storm Trooper, contests, arts activities and ukuleles – not what you expect to find at your local public library on a Saturday in January.

If this has you intrigued, come check out the Winter Fun Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Co-hosted by Maple Ridge Public Library, the community literacy committee and School District No. 42 in celebration of Family Literacy Week, the Winter Fun Fair brings together a wide array of community agencies to celebrate literacy in all its forms.

Launched in 1999, Family Literacy Week is an annual national initiative hosted in communities across the country to raise awareness of the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.

Central to this event in Maple Ridge is a community resource fair that takes the concept of literacy to the next level, highlighting traditional forms of literacy, as well as underappreciated one, such as physical literacy, health literacy, financial literacy and art literacy and the importance of community connections, in general, to help us all lead happy, healthy and well-rounded lives.

READ ALSO: Holidays at Maple Ridge library.

This year’s theme for Family Literacy Week 2020 is “Let’s Read Together!”

Stop by the school district office or community literacy committee tables for fun, literacy-focused games and to get tips on how to embrace reading as a family.

Enjoy performances by Showstoppers Academy from their upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast and join in the family dance party.

Visit activity stations hosted by a variety of community groups, including the ACT Arts Centre, ISSofBC, Family Education and Support, Fraser Health, WildSafeBC, Maple Ridge fire and rescue, Fraser River Indigenous Society and VanCity, just to name a few.

Fraser Valley Regional Library is also hosting a special Family Literacy Week contest Jan. 1-31. Each FVRL library will receive a set of two books to give away to their local customers: How to Read a Book, by Kwame Alexander, and Bad Dog, by Mike Boldt.

Enter in library or online to win.

• To learn more about the Winter Fun Fair and other Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, come by, call us at 604-467-7417 or check out our website at www.fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Liza Morris is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.

 


Most Read