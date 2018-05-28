Good Reads: Join Summer Reading Club at Maple Ridge library

Summer is a time to relax, enjoy the sunshine, and read. We are kicking off our annual Summer Reading Club program this month so you and your family can make the most out of your summer.

People of all ages can sign up and there are tons of prizes to be won. Kids can keep track of their reading, collect stickers, enter in contests, and get a medal at the end of summer.

Teens can read to win, with chances to win prizes all summer, and fantastic grand prizes like a Nintendo Switch, $100 Visa Gift Cards, and gift cards to Chapters and Cineplex.

For adults, there are many prizes to be won just for marking off the days that you read. You could win gift cards to Tim Hortons, Starbucks, Black Bond Books, and more.

Plus, if you sign up the whole family, you are entered into a draw to win a fabulous prize basket.

There are free special events happening all summer for the whole family. We will host performances by Norden the Magician, storyteller Shanya Jones, the Greater Vancouver Zoo will be stopping by, and lots more. And, don’t forget to come to the Medal Ceremony for children on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. to get your SRC medal.

June 3-9 is Senior’s Week and we are celebrating. On Tuesday, June 5, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., we’re hosting Senior Gems, a film screening featuring renowned dementia educator Teepa Snow, which provides an overview of the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia, while offering strategies that family, caregivers, and friends can use in supporting a person with dementia.

Come discover the backroom secrets of the library during our Senior’s Walking Tour on Wednesday June 6 at 2 p.m. You can meet fellow library users, learn about how the library works, and enjoy refreshments afterwards.

And, join The Silvertones on June 7 at 2 p.m. for a lively and entertaining concert and afternoon tea. The choir will be singing songs inspired by love and there will be stories, treats, and refreshments to enjoy.

• For more information about any of our library programs, contact Maple Ridge Public Library at 604-467-7417 or check out our events information online under ‘events’ at www.fvrl.ca.

Sarah Jost is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.