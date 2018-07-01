Good Reads: Maple Ridge library in motion

Move, groove and prove that you can make a motion commotion this summer when you join Fraser Valley Regional Library’s 2018 Summer Reading Club.

Visit Maple Ridge Public Library to join and learn about fun ways to keep your kids reading over the holidays. Sign up started in June and continues throughout the summer.

To help get the whole family involved, we have reading clubs for all ages. The more you read, the better your chances are to win great prizes. Children up to Grade 6 who read all summer will receive a beautiful medal at our Summer Reading Club Medal Ceremony on August 28. Teens might win a Nintendo Switch in FVRL’s teen grand prize draw. Adults can win a variety of prizes, from books to coffee gift cards.

Do you or someone in your family have a perceptual disability? With Accessible Summer Reading Club, find B.C. Summer Reading Club titles in accessible formats from the National Network for Equitable Library Service.

Books for all ages in accessible formats are also available through the Centre for Equitable Library Access.

For assistance with SRC, please speak with local library staff. To learn more about NNELS and CELA, call FVRL Outreach Services at 1-888-668-4141, ext 7076.

There are also lots of fun free performers coming to Maple Ridge Public Library. We kick off with Norden the Magician on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Peace Park bandstand. Let the magic begin as the master magician presents a show filled with amazing tricks, tons of gags, and lots of laughs. Be prepared to join in the fun.

Come to Maple Ridge Public Library on July 16 at 2 p.m. to experience the world through folk tales, wise words, and song with celebrated storyteller Shayna Jones. Immerse yourself in Shayna’s stories and help bring them to life through songs, rhythm, and movement.

On Wednesday, July 18 at 6:45 p.m., join Pico’s Puppet Palace at the Memorial Peace Park Bandstand. This is an interactive musical puppet show for kids of all ages. Made from mainly recycled materials, the show tells the engaging story of Pico, an adventurous world traveler, and his friends.

These are just a few of the free fun drop-in events going on at the Maple Ridge Public Library throughout the summer. To learn about Summer Reading Club or other Maple Ridge Public Library programs and services, come by, call us at 604-467-7417 or check out our website at fvrl.bc.ca.

Jessica Armstrong is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.