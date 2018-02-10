Good Reads: Maple Ridge’s answer to TED Talks

Local Voices takes place on the first Monday evening of each month at Maple Ridge Public Library.

TED Talks, influential seminars from expert speakers on education, business, science, tech and creativity, have millions of online viewers.

And the lucky few who get to attend the annual TED Conference will be thousands of dollars out of pocket for the privilege.

Lucky for us, Maple Ridge has its own free monthly TED-like experience – Local Voices.

Local Voices takes place on the first Monday evening of each month at Maple Ridge Public Library and brings together a panel of three community members to discuss why they live in Maple Ridge and what they do here.

There is never a theme, just speakers and their passions, whatever they may be – work, studies, volunteerism, creative hobbies or interesting life stories and experiences.

Every session is unique and unexpected patterns and connections often arise amongst the speakers and the audience members.

Some recent speakers include master woodworker Andres Schneiter describing his project involving the massive 180-year-old western maple tree recently cut down across from the Quality Inn on Lougheed Highway. So far, he has spent over 600 hours carefully extracting the trunk and stump and transporting it to his workshop to begin creating dramatic public art pieces.

Carolina Echeverri, of ISSofBC, and Shakeel Gaya, of the Islamic Society of Ridge Meadows, spoke on different occasions about their journeys to Canada and their experiences as recent immigrants when they first moved to Maple Ridge.

Mystery author Cathy Ace and children’s author Annette LeBox spoke about how they became authors and their writing processes, inspirations and influences.

Meanwhile, Dan Mikolay, known locally for his outreach work with the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society and WildBC, went completely outside his comfort zone to lead improv storytelling.

Archaeologist Lindsay Foreman shared her journey to archeology and her focus on archeology in Canada, from Ontario to B.C., while Barry Plamondon read his poems and spoke about how poetry helped him find a new purpose in life after suffering two strokes.

Co-sponsored by the Maple Ridge Community Heritage Commission, Maple Ridge Historical Society, Golden Ears Writers and Maple Ridge Public Library, Local Voices is really neighbours talking to neighbours.

Every session is a surprise and you leave marveling at the amazing people who live in this community, each with such incredible talents and fascinating life experiences.

• For more information about Local Voices or any other program, contact Maple Ridge Public Library at 604-467-7417 or check out our events information online under events at fvrl.ca.

By Liza Morris, a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.