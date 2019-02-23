Good Reads: Serving local businesses

If you are an entrepreneur with a small business or are considering taking the leap, the library is a wonderful place to help you get started.

We have many resources specific to small businesses and our knowledgeable staff can help guide you through the options to find the information you need.

Small Business Accelerator is an online resource that can help you build a successful business with reliable resources for industry research, and business management. This tool can be accessed from home or in the library and includes guides to all the aspects of creating a business plan and researching many types of small businesses, from selling pet products, accounting, and import/export, as well as thousands of others. All the information is as local as possible as this resource is created by the University of British Columbia.

Business Source Premier is another online resource that enables you to search and browse country economic data, company profiles, industry information, and market research. Maple Ridge Public Library also carries print copies of the British Columbia Business-to-Business Sales and Marketing Directory. This directory includes listings for 165 000 businesses across the province and lists businesses by city and by yellow page category, major employers and manufacturers by city.

If you need to brush up on your business skills, try Lynda.com. Access an online learning library featuring thousands of engaging video courses taught by recognized industry experts. This dynamic resource supports career skills training and can help anyone learn business, software, technology, creative skills, and more. Some of the possibilities include “Improve Your Presentation Skills”, “Become a Small Business Owner”, and “Setting up Shop on Etsy.” Lynda.com is free with your library card.

We have a range of resources to deal with the legal side of business in BC, as well. You can view the current B.C. Building Code (2018), which includes the B.C. Plumbing Code, B.C. Fire Code, and related regulations. online and in print in the library. We have a search-able database for B.C. laws and various B.C. government legal publications.

If you want help finding or navigating any of this information, we would be happy to help. Try “Booking a Librarian” to get started.

Jessica Armstrong is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.