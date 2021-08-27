Overdose Awareness campaign project coordinator Kim Dumore with MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Overdose Awareness campaign project coordinator Kim Dumore with MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Good turnout, fruitful conversations — International Overdose Awareness day in Maple Ridge, a success

Organizers pleased with community participation at Memorial Peace Park

A rainy, cloudy day didn’t deter community members from gathering to support and participate in the Overdose Awareness Day event held at the Memorial Peace Park.

The event, organized by STORM, i.e. Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows on Aug. 27, was to mark the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is globally observed on Aug. 31.

The free event saw a good turnout of people according to Kim Dumore, the project coordinator.

“It is great to have so many community members come together and walk alongside each other in creating awareness for this crisis,” said Dumore.

READ MORE: STORM organizes international Overdose Awareness day in Maple Ridge

Coast Mental Health, Ridge Meadows Ministries Salvation Army, Moms Stop the Harm, One Way Club Society, city of Maple Ridge, Alouette Addictions Services, Mobile Response Team, Lifeguard Digital Health, Food for the Soul Project Society, Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society, Community Services, were some of the organizations and groups who had information booths set up at the event.

Several community members came up and shared their personal struggles and battles during the open mic for the event, and Low Barrier Chorus gave a performance.

The event saw several prominent members of the community in attendance. One such attendee was Bob D’eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“I do think it is important to recognize everything the organization has done and everyone else as well who is at this event. Getting everyone together is so important,” he said, emphasizing how crucial the overdose crisis is.

“It is a complex tough issue,” he said, “Getting safe supplies is important, lobbying for decriminalization is important and providing services and help to these organizations to do the work they do is so important.”

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge fourth highest in the province for overdose calls on Wednesday

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Discussions over the overdose crisis in full swing at the event. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Discussions over the overdose crisis in full swing at the event. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Low Barrier Chorus performing at the Overdose Awareness Day event. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Low Barrier Chorus performing at the Overdose Awareness Day event. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Low Barrier Chorus performing at the Overdose Awareness Day event. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Low Barrier Chorus performing at the Overdose Awareness Day event. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Previous story
New lines mark courts for Pitt Meadows pickleball enthusiasts

Just Posted

Several community partners and organizations set up at the event to raise awareness over the opioid crisis. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Good turnout, fruitful conversations — International Overdose Awareness day in Maple Ridge, a success

The neighbourhood vaccination clinic at the market comes on the heels of closures of several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maple Ridge. (Maple Ridge News file)
Fresh veggies, and a COVID shot, anyone?

Maple Ridge firefighters and local RCMP are on scene of a Hammond house consumed by smoke Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Smoke pours out of Maple Ridge home, police chopper hovering overhead

Chamber’s Al Hogarth highlighted the importance of shopping local for generating local employment. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Shopping local is about supporting local families, generating employment, reducing carbon footprint