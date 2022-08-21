Grab brunch and join the conversation for International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society is inviting the community to brunch at to be a part of the conversation for International Overdose Awareness Day. (Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society/Facebook)

A pancake breakfast is being put on in Maple Ridge to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society is holding a Memorial Pancake Brunch for people to be able to share food and stories to remember loved ones who have died during the overdose crisis and to call for action.

“Join the global movement for understanding, compassion, and change,” read the poster.

International Overdose Awareness day is a global annual campaign to end overdose, remember those who have died without stigma, and to acknowledge the grief of family and friends of the victims.

The event was started by Sally J. Finn in 2001 who worked at a Salvation Army in Melbourne, Australia.

Campaigns around the world on International Overdose Awareness Day, not only raise awareness about overdose and help start discussions and stimulate action around evidence-based overdose prevention and drug policy.

The breakfast in Maple Ridge is being funded by the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge and is supported, as well, by Moms Stop The Harm.

It is scheduled to take place from 10-12 p.m. on Aug. 31, at Neighbourhood House, 11739 223 St. in Maple Ridge.

maple ridge