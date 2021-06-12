UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, decorated downtown Maple Ridge in honour of this years grads. (The News files)

UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, decorated downtown Maple Ridge in honour of this years grads. (The News files)

Grad parties being planned by parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Four COVID-safe events being held at Pitt Meadows Golf Club

Parents of graduating students, wanting to celebrate their accomplishments, have taken it upon themselves to plan special dinners to commemorate the milestone.

It started with a group of 10 parents whose children attend Pitt Meadows Secondary School. They started making plans for a graduation celebratory dinner in January.

“We had a suspicion the restrictions at the time would result in very little planning by the school district,” said Laurine Croshaw, one of the organizers.

Initially they started planning for a dinner and dance for 50 students. However, current restrictions will not allow for the dance portion of the celebration, said Croshaw.

So, they hired comedian Patrick Maliha to entertain instead.

At the beginning of May, school district superintendent Harry Dhillon sent a letter home to graduating students in the district and their families offering “guidance” on how their special day could be celebrated this year. Guidance, he said, that was developed in consultation with the Ministry of Education, The BC Centre for Disease Control, and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer.

In it, he said, dances, dinners, or associated dry grad events would not be allowed under the provincial order for gatherings and events.

He noted grad ceremonies would be able to take place, but would fall under the provincial COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

READ MORE: Parent doesn’t want 2021 grads to be forgotten

Meaning, outdoor ceremonies would be preferable to indoor and masks mandatory indoors, except when students are in the act of crossing the stage and receiving their diploma.

UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, made up of about 20 students from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district, spent a full day at the end of May, decorating 10 businesses along 224 Street, plus the street itself, with balloons, ribbons, decals, and decorative graduation caps and scrolls, for a Grad Walk. Starting on June 1, grads can find their school emblem and colours in one of the storefront windows and take pictures there with their caps and gowns.

READ MORE: Grad Walk starts Tuesday downtown Maple Ridge

The Pitt Meadows secondary dinner will be taking place at Pitt Meadows Golf Club at 6:30 p.m. on June 19.

“We had to move our date three times,” said Croshaw. But, she said the event director at the golf course, Julie Pellecchia, helped them tremendously by doing everything to help them make sure the event happens.

There will be gifts , a COVID-friendly game with prizes and, most importantly, the grads will get to wear their formal attire.

“The girls are quite excited to be able to wear long gowns and the boys will have the opportunity to sport their suits,” noted Croshaw.

Three other parent groups have since followed their lead, said Croshaw. The golf club is hosting a total of four different graduation celebration including Croshaw’s –two for grads at Pitt Meadows Secondary School and two for those at Samuel Robertson Technical.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Graduation 2021maple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Katzie First Nation hold first community event since 2020

Just Posted

UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, decorated downtown Maple Ridge in honour of this years grads. (The News files)
Grad parties being planned by parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Four COVID-safe events being held at Pitt Meadows Golf Club

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Fond memories of a promising student

Former teacher recounts Olympic kayakers other feats as a child

Flyers are being distributed around the Albion area in an effort to protect the young bear.
Young bear in Albion needs help to survive

Maple Ridge Bears asks public to remove attractants

Jackie Brittain demonstrated her artistic talents when conceiving an idea and sketching out an award-winning advertising campaign for Golden Meadows Honey Farm. Her efforts have earned her back-to-back industry accolades, including a gold medal win at the BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards Thursday night.
VIDEO: Honeycomb sketches turn into back-t0-back industry accolades for News

A honey ad and a quarterly lifestyle magazine produced by The News were lauded by B.C. news media

Ashley and her father Tom Paine. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge senior lost leg to gangrene while in long term care centre

Daughter says they raised concerns about bruises on toes

At an outdoor drive-in convocation ceremony, Mount Royal University bestows an honorary Doctor of Laws on Blackfoot Elder and residential school survivor Clarence Wolfleg in Calgary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘You didn’t get the best of me’: Residential school survivor gets honorary doctorate

Clarence Wolfleg receives honorary doctorate from Mount Royal University, the highest honour the school gives out

The Queen Victoria statue at the B.C. legislature was splattered with what looks like red paint on Friday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
Queen Victoria statue at B.C. legislature vandalized Friday

Statue splattered with red paint by old growth forest proponents

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police officer charged with assault during an arrest in 2019

The service has released no other details about the allegations

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Denmark soccer player Christian Eriksen collapses during game against Finland

Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winning ticket for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Once again, there was no winning ticket

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

As stories of the horrors of residential schools circulate after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced it had located what are believed to be the remains of 215 children, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he feels a connection with the former students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 sides of the same coin: Ex-foster kids identify with residential school survivors

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip says the child welfare system takes Indigenous children from their families

Nathan Watts, a member of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni, shares his story of substance use, a perspective he said isn’t seen enough. (Photo courtesy of Nathan Watts)
Public shaming, hate perpetuates further substance use: UVic researcher

Longtime addict Nathan Watts offers a user’s perspective on substance use

Most Read