Ella Podulsky of Maple Ridge secondary and Anna Huber of Thomas Haney were decorating trees on 224th Street for grad. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ella Podulsky of Maple Ridge secondary and Anna Huber of Thomas Haney were decorating trees on 224th Street for grad. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Grad Walk starts Tuesday downtown Maple Ridge

224 Street decorated to commemorate this years SD42 graduates

The school colours of every secondary institution in the district will be adorning the main downtown strip in Maple Ridge in honour of this years grads.

UPlan, the Youth Planning Table subcommittee, made up of about 20 students from the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district, spent all day Monday, May 31, decorating 10 businesses along 224 Street, along with the street, with balloons, ribbons, decals, and decorative graduation caps and scrolls.

Grad Walk will start on June 1 where graduates can stroll along 224 street with people in their circle and take photos at their school’s window.

“We wanted to do something special for this year’s grads because they have missed out on so many of the celebrations that should have happened due to the pandemic,” said school board trustee Kim Dumore, who helped facilitate the UPlan.

“This year it was extra important for me to honour the grads as one of them is my own,” added Dumore.

Last year T’s Once Upon a Tea Leaf decorated their front display window with balloons and decals listing grads for the entire school district.

“This year we wanted to expand on that,” explained Thomas Haney secondary student Anna Huber, a member of UPlan.

This idea, she said, has been in the works since around March.

“It was hard to kind of plan something like a parade or something, like a big event for people to come to because of COVID, of course,” said the Grade 11 student.

Each business will have decorations in their window and every high school in the district will be represented: Garibaldi secondary, Maple Ridge secondary, Pitt Meadows secondary, Samuel Robertson Technical, Thomas Haney secondary, Westview secondary, Meadowridge School, Maple Ridge Christian, students in the Connex Program, and Continuing Education.

Each school will have their own display with balloons in their school colours and decals listing all the graduates. Trees along the street will be decorated in colourful ribbons and in the branches will be grad caps and scrolls.

READ MORE: Parent doesn’t want 2021 grads to be forgotten

It is an attempt to give these students some recognition for all of their hard work, explained Huber and fellow UPlan team member Ella Podulsky in an email.

One of their team members even created a personalized SnapChat filter that will be available for anyone wanting to commemorate their achievement with a selfie.

READ MORE: Class of 2020 celebrated at T’s in Maple Ridge

Any photos posted of this event that tag UPlan’s Instagram, @uplan.rm, can be entered to win a $100 visa gift card provided by Community Services.

Grads can also pop into Taco Fan for a special treat and be entered into another draw.

Huber is hoping the event can run for a couple of weeks at least, to give all grads a chance to get downtown and have their photos taken.

“We want this to be special,” said Dumore.

“And we hope that the grads will feel they are.”

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSchools

 

Tyler Stevenson who will graduate from Maple Ridge secondary this year, and Michael Paulson who was a 2020 MRSS Grade, decorate the frame of an outdoor patio on 224th Street. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Tyler Stevenson who will graduate from Maple Ridge secondary this year, and Michael Paulson who was a 2020 MRSS Grade, decorate the frame of an outdoor patio on 224th Street. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
Scenes of old Maple Ridge captured in mural

Just Posted

The 1952 Pitt Meadows Day festivities included the crowning of the royal party. (Pitt Meadows Museum & Archives/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: Archives clear up reasons behind 1948 festival cancellation

Pitt Meadows Day goes ahead again this Saturday, albeit it primarily virtual

Ljana Pearson and Maddy Dumore decorating downtown Maple Ridge for graduation. Commencement ceremonies for Maple Ridge secondary and Thomas Haney secondary are both taking place Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Grad Walk starts Tuesday downtown Maple Ridge

224 Street decorated to commemorate this years SD42 graduates

Laura Johnson is working on her new mural at Haney Builders’ Supplies. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Scenes of old Maple Ridge captured in mural

Local artist putting mural on Haney Builders’ Supplies.

MP Marc Dalton speaks about the need for more addiction treatment services. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP calls for more addiction treatment

Dalton says one in five Canadians will battle addiction at some point

Site of new affordable housing units in Maple Ridge (Google Street View)
Province plans to purchase new affordable rental home development in Maple Ridge

B.C. will buy a 66-unit rental home development on Saint Anne Avenue for $23.6 million

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Federal New Democrats are calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Trudeau promises more support for Indigenous Peoples after unmarked graves found

Prime minister says this not an exception or isolated incident, supports call for emergency debate

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health

VCH says health authority typically stocked Pfizer

Jonny Williams (Xotxwes), of the Sto:lo Nation, holds eagle feathers as he helps guide his late ancestors from an unmarked, undocumented burial site to a canoe so they can travel home, outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Delicate, sensitive process:’ Expert talks on searching for burial sites with radar

Alberta anthropologist says projects have to be community-led and culturally sensitive

A City of Charlottetown staff member walks by the Sir John A MacDonald statue at a Charlottetown Public Works building in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Charlottetown city council has voted to permanently remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from a downtown intersection as a response to recent revelations about Canada’s residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Morris
Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed in Charlottetown after city council vote

Macdonald’s government introduced the residential school system in 1883

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

BC Green Party MLA for Saanich North and the Islands Adam Olsen reacts after hearing the latest poll numbers come in as he waits to be interviewed at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
First Nation MLA says B.C. must do more for Indigenous reconciliation after residential school deaths

The bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops residential school

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 pandemic situation at the B.C. legislature, May 17, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection decline continues, 11 deaths on weekend

258 new cases Friday, 238 Saturday, 212 as of Monday

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Medical advisor said decision made after AstraZeneca submitted data supporting the change

Most Read