Grade 1ers bring snowmen and gingerbread people to life
Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News) Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)
In keeping with a local holiday traditions, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News invited a number of local elementary schools to participate in our annual Christmas greetings.
We invited the classes to submit letters to Santa, as well as share some Christmas artwork.
The attached images are from children in Mrs. Butterworth’s Grade 1 class at Yennadon Elementary.
Thanks to all who participated this year.
Merry Christmas to all.
.
ArtChristmasEducationmaple ridge