Grade 1ers bring snowmen and gingerbread people to life

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)