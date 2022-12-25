Grade 3ers share their Christmas art
Class draws everything from reindeer and Santa, to gingerbread and presents. (Special to The News)
In keeping with a local holiday traditions, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News invited a number of local elementary schools to participate in our annual Christmas greetings.
We invited the classes to submit letters to Santa, as well as artwork.
The attached images are from children in Liesa Maxwell’s Grade 3 class at Golden Ears Elementary.
Thanks to all who participated this year.
Merry Christmas to all.
