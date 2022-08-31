In 2021, the Red Fox Healthy Living Society and HUB Cycling program was able to include 10 youth leaders and 34 younger participants. (Pixabay - Rhythm_In_Life/The News)

Graduation ceremony held for Pitt Meadows cycling program graduates

Katzie First Nation and HUB Cycling celebrated the end of their specialized program on Tuesday

Another batch of kids celebrated their completion of their specialized urban cycling program at Tuesday’s graduation event hosted at the Katzie Health and Community Centre.

This specialized cycling safety program is a combined effort from HUB Cycling and the Katzie First Nation, with grants from Fraser Health and other organizations, which aims to teach Indigenous and other minority youth proper bicycle maintenance, safety, and use.

Fraser Health public affairs consultant Gurleen Dhessi explained that this program is specifcially designed to help children become accustomed to the biking culture in their region.

“The Katzie First Nation youth community safe cycling project equips Indigenous youth participants with the skills, equipment and road safety awareness to allow them to cycle as an enjoyable way to explore and connect with their community,” said Dhessi.

In order to teach the participants, who are between the ages of 9 and 13, the program recruits youth leaders, who are 16-18 years old, through the Red Fox Healthy Living Society.

These youth leaders then undergo a full day cycling course before helping mentor the younger participants in their five session course.

All members of the program are also issued with bikes, helmets, and locks, which they are allowed to keep after completing the program.

The most recent class of students in this program met at Katzie Health and Community Centre in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday (Aug. 30), where they participated in a graduation ceremony that ran from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

