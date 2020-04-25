Grandpa walking 80 laps for 80 years to aid Maple Ridge COVID efforts

A Pitt Meadows grandfather and granddaughter have teamed up to raise money for the local hospital

Taryn Antalek is helping her grandpa raise money as part of his 80 Laps for 80 Years fundraising walk for Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Special to The News)

Taryn Antalek is doing 80 laps for 80 years of life.

Okay, the Maple Ridge youth is not actually walking it. She’s actually leaving that job up to her grandpa, Brian Porter, who turns 80 years old next month.

Every year, the Ridge Meadows Fund Run raises money for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. Due to COVID-19, the fund run has been cancelled this year.

So, in spirit of the Fund Run, Taryn’s grandpa announced his own “Walking 80 Laps for 80 Years,” effort, and Taryn has is spearheading the fundraiser part of this endeavour.

The elderly British veteran is currently lives in Pitt Meadows. Last week he saw a video of British Army officer Capt. Tom Moore, who was walking 100 laps for his 100th birthday to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Looking for an exciting way to celebrate his 80th birthday, while in quarantine, Porter was inspired to start a fundraiser of his own – with a little help from his granddaughter.

He intends to complete 80 laps around his complex by May 3. That is equal 49 kilometres (the same as completing the fund run 10 times), said Taryn, a 2019 Thomas Haney Secondary grad and marketing student anxious to help her older relative.

“Let’s help celebrate my grandpa’s 80th birthday by helping those fighting COVID-19,” Taryn said, launching an online fundraiser blitz.

She even contributed $20 to the campaign earlier this week, sharing a comment: “You are the best Grandpa! So inspired by you!”

Every dollar goes to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation, which funds the local hospital, and specifically the money is earmarked for COVID-19 efforts.

“$10, $20, or more, any size donation is appreciated,” she said.

The initial online fundraising goal was to generate $1,000. As of Friday, April 24, they had already surpased that goal, with $1,395 donated– and the campaign doesn’t end until May 7.

Several of the existing donors offered words of support as well as money.

“Can’t cheer for Spurs right now so I am cheering for you,” said Heinz Nussbaum.

One dollar per year, one dollar per lap good going Bria,” said Doug Pothecary, who donated $80.

“We are proud of your goal and putting your effort out there for others!” said Cathy Antalek.

The Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation is a great cause. Congratulations on your choice. Looking forward to you achieving your goal of 80 laps,” said Sandra Porter.

