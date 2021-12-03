Grants to be announced at annual Maple Ridge Community Foundation ceremony

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is gearing up to reward hard-working charities that provide valuable services for the community.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the foundation will be holding its annual Granting Ceremony to dole out financial support to 23 local non-profits and the programs they run and the projects they are working on.

Grants will be given to organizations with programs and projects that provide a direct service to the community, benefit a wide audience, present an innovative and creative approach to address a community concern, that strive to have a lasting impact on the community, involve collaboration and partnerships, build on existing community strengths and assets, and use resources efficiently and effectively.

Grant applications were accepted until 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and successful applicants were asked to submit a short video detailing their project on or before Dec. 1 that will be played during the virtual granting ceremony.

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is a public foundation established by, and for, the people of Maple Ridge. The foundation strives to make giving easy by providing ways to connect donors with causes that matter in their own community, and by facilitating individual, corporate and foundation philanthropy.

Since 1976, the Community Foundation has awarded thousands of dollars in grants to a wide range of registered charities.

The Fall Grant Presentation Ceremony takes place online at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

To register for the evening event go to mrcf.ca/grants.

For more information about the Maple Ridge Community Foundation go to mrcf.ca.

