Green Team and volunteers tackle blackberries in Maple Ridge Park

The Alouette River Management Society teamed up with the Lower Mainland Green Team for another project in Maple Ridge recently.

The volunteers look after waterways in the city, and were once again in Reg Franklin Park removing invasive species of plants – Himalayan blackberries in particular. At more favourable times of year, the volunteer environmentalists have planted native species on the banks of the strea, which flows into the Alouette.

“Thank you so much to the amazing work of Ashton with Lower Mainland Green Teams for organizing this event!” said ARMS on its Facebook page. “And a big thank you to the amazing volunteers who came out and removed so much of the invasive Himalayan Blackberry at Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge this past weekend!

“Everyone worked so hard to help remove the invasive plants and make our local park look amazing. We look forward to getting back out there together and tackling the rest of the Himalayan Blackberry in the future!”

