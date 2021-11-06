Volunteers remove invasive plants from a Maple Ridge park. (Special to The News)

Volunteers remove invasive plants from a Maple Ridge park. (Special to The News)

Green Team and volunteers tackle blackberries in Maple Ridge Park

Invasive plant species removed from Reg Franklin Park

The Alouette River Management Society teamed up with the Lower Mainland Green Team for another project in Maple Ridge recently.

The volunteers look after waterways in the city, and were once again in Reg Franklin Park removing invasive species of plants – Himalayan blackberries in particular. At more favourable times of year, the volunteer environmentalists have planted native species on the banks of the strea, which flows into the Alouette.

“Thank you so much to the amazing work of Ashton with Lower Mainland Green Teams for organizing this event!” said ARMS on its Facebook page. “And a big thank you to the amazing volunteers who came out and removed so much of the invasive Himalayan Blackberry at Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge this past weekend!

“Everyone worked so hard to help remove the invasive plants and make our local park look amazing. We look forward to getting back out there together and tackling the rest of the Himalayan Blackberry in the future!”

READ ALSO: New member of ARMS passionate about species at risk

READ ALSO: ARMS and volunteers to dismantle rocks

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environmentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Canucks wear jerseys designed by Pitt Meadows artist for Diwali

Just Posted

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Incredibly disheartening’: Football league president responds to anti-vaxxers at Chilliwack game

Greta Borick-Cunningham, with ARMS. (The News files)
Westview animal club makes generous donation to ARMS

Volunteers remove invasive plants from a Maple Ridge park. (Special to The News)
Green Team and volunteers tackle blackberries in Maple Ridge Park

(The News files)
Two rinks separate from the pack in Haney Masters Curling