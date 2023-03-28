The Lower Mainland Green Team and Alouette River Management Society teamed up with community members to remove invasive plants from Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge. (Green Team/Special to The News)

Green Team, ARMS attack invasive plants in Maple Ridge Park

Conservation groups organize 35 volunteers to weed invasives, plant native species

On Saturday, March 25, the Lower Mainland Green Team and the Alouette River Management Society teamed up to engage 35 community members in invasive plant removal and native shrub planting at Reg Franklin Park in Maple Ridge.

Despite rainy weather, volunteers of all ages removed roots upon roots of invasive Himalayan Blackberry; pulling a grand total of seven cubic metres – about 44 bathtubs full – of invasive plants. They also planted 49 native shrubs, including Salal, Nootka Rose, Pacific Ninebark, and more.

“It was so inspiring to see so many members of the community join us today for an incredible day of connecting with nature, restoring habitat and building community,” said Megan Walker of the Green Team.

“We were super impressed with everyone’s positivity and enthusiasm!”

She it helped participants meet new people, get exercise outdoors, try something new, gain hands-on experience, and make a positive impact in their community. The Green Team is committed to ensuring volunteers feel confident in their ability to make a difference in their community while building lasting connections to nature, the environment and others. Out of the 35 volunteers, 23 were first introduced to Reg Franklin Park, 12 removed invasive plants for the first time, and 13 planted for the first time.

This activity was made possible through a partnership between Green Teams of Canada (GTC) and the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS).

“By teaming up to lead activities together, our charities are supporting each other’s growth, learning from each other, bringing more people together and increasing our overall impact on the community,” said Walker.

GTC and ARMS submitted a proposal to the City of Maple Ridge to run many more activities like this on a monthly basis in 2023 and beyond.

